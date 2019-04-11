See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in North Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Maria Nwokike, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.2 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Nwokike, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with howard university hospital

Dr. Nwokike works at LAS VEGAS RHEUMATOLOGY ASSOCAITES in North Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteomalacia and Rickets along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oases Institute of Health Inc
    5105 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 750-2438

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteomalacia
Rickets
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteomalacia
Rickets

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteomalacia
Rickets
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Fibromyalgia
Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polyneuropathy
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroiditis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis
Chronic Diabetes Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Dyslipidemia
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Female Infertility
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Headache
Heart Disease
Hormone Imbalance
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Insulin Pump Therapy
Iodine Deficiency
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nutritional Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Overweight
Perimenopause
Pituitary Disease
Polyuria
Shortness of Breath
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Hormone Balancing
Tremor
Weight Gain
Wheezing
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 11, 2019
    Dr. Nwokike is my Endocrinologist. I enjoy going to a specialist who understands my disease and talks to me at my level. Dr. Nwokike is a good, professional, knowledgeable doctor. She won't steer you wrong. But do as she says! LOL
    — Apr 11, 2019
    About Dr. Maria Nwokike, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1689612624
    Education & Certifications

    • howard university hospital
    • Howard University
    • UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Nwokike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwokike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nwokike has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nwokike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nwokike works at LAS VEGAS RHEUMATOLOGY ASSOCAITES in North Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Nwokike’s profile.

    Dr. Nwokike has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteomalacia and Rickets, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nwokike on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwokike. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwokike.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwokike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwokike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

