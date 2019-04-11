Dr. Maria Nwokike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwokike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Nwokike, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Nwokike, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with howard university hospital
Dr. Nwokike works at
Locations
Oases Institute of Health Inc5105 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Directions (702) 750-2438
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nwokike is my Endocrinologist. I enjoy going to a specialist who understands my disease and talks to me at my level. Dr. Nwokike is a good, professional, knowledgeable doctor. She won't steer you wrong. But do as she says! LOL
About Dr. Maria Nwokike, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1689612624
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Howard University
- UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwokike has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nwokike accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwokike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nwokike has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteomalacia and Rickets, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nwokike on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwokike. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwokike.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwokike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwokike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.