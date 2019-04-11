Overview

Dr. Maria Nwokike, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with howard university hospital



Dr. Nwokike works at LAS VEGAS RHEUMATOLOGY ASSOCAITES in North Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteomalacia and Rickets along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.