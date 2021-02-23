Dr. Maria Oakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Oakes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Oakes, MD
Dr. Maria Oakes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Oakes' Office Locations
Charming Pediatrics512 S Westgate Dr Ste F, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 447-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Little to no wait time, personable, listens to parents, and works with parents to develop a plan of care TOGETHER. Highly recommend Dr. Oakes. The valley needs more providers like her.
About Dr. Maria Oakes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043276769
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oakes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oakes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oakes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oakes speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Oakes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oakes.
