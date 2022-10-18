See All Pediatricians in Naples, FL
Dr. Maria Olivero, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Olivero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1000 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 200, Naples, FL 34102 (239) 434-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

Nasopharyngitis
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Pollen Allergy
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Antibiotic Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 18, 2022
    I was dying. Going into anaphlaxys nearly every day. All doctors I saw said it was in my head. I guess if they referred to the swelling of my face..this is true. But otherwise, they were not helpful. Dr Olivero was the only doc who listened and helped. Fast forward 4 years I am better, not great but we found the problem, a rare disease, and she sticks with me to learn about this disease and helps me with treatments and getting back into life. She is my biggest advocate. I do not want anyone else treating me. Her nursing & office staff are all really great people too.
    About Dr. Maria Olivero, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689617763
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • All Childrens Hospital
    Internship
    • St Christopher's Hosp for Chldn
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
