Dr. Maria Olivero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Olivero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1000 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 200, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 434-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was dying. Going into anaphlaxys nearly every day. All doctors I saw said it was in my head. I guess if they referred to the swelling of my face..this is true. But otherwise, they were not helpful. Dr Olivero was the only doc who listened and helped. Fast forward 4 years I am better, not great but we found the problem, a rare disease, and she sticks with me to learn about this disease and helps me with treatments and getting back into life. She is my biggest advocate. I do not want anyone else treating me. Her nursing & office staff are all really great people too.
About Dr. Maria Olivero, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689617763
Education & Certifications
- All Childrens Hospital
- St Christopher's Hosp for Chldn
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University of South Florida
- Allergy & Immunology
