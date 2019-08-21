Dr. Ordonez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Ordonez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Ordonez, MD
Dr. Maria Ordonez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Norway, ME. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ordonez's Office Locations
- 1 159 Main St Fl 2, Norway, ME 04268 Directions (207) 743-2945
university of minnisota420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-6401
U of M Health Clinics and Surgery Center909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-6401Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Maine Medical Partners Urology100 Brickhill Ave, South Portland, ME 04106 Directions (207) 761-1502
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As someone who’s been to Mayo, Stanford, UW Madison, Rush College and others I found Dr. Ordonez to really care about my problem and I believe she really wants to help me. We still have some work to do but just knowing she’s trying to find the problem instead of just forcing a procedure on me has given me hope after 22?years of suffering with chronic prostatitis.
About Dr. Maria Ordonez, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1053577197
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
