Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria Orig, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Dr. Orig's Office Locations
Carroll County Nephrology PC157 Clinic Ave Ste 203, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 832-0429
Hospital Affiliations
- Higgins General Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1225054216
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Mercy Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Nephrology
