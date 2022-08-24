See All Critical Care Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Maria Osipova, MD

Critical Care Surgery
4.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Osipova, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Humboldt Park Health and Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Osipova works at Osipova Surgical Services in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Osipova Surgical Services Corporation
    331 W Surf St Ste 714, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 561-7911
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • Humboldt Park Health
  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Ventral Hernia

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Dr Maria Osipova is a kind and caring person. You are such a wonderful doctor , you make us feel safe. Thank you for being there to care for all patients.
    — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Maria Osipova, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1447416722
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Advocate IL Masonic Hosp
    Residency
    • Metropolital Group Hospitals Residency in General Surgery, University of Illinois
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Undergraduate School
    • Concordia University
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Osipova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Osipova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Osipova works at Osipova Surgical Services in Chicago, IL.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Osipova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osipova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osipova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

