Dr. Maria Osipova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Osipova, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Humboldt Park Health and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Osipova works at
Locations
Osipova Surgical Services Corporation331 W Surf St Ste 714, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 561-7911Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Humboldt Park Health
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Maria Osipova is a kind and caring person. You are such a wonderful doctor , you make us feel safe. Thank you for being there to care for all patients.
About Dr. Maria Osipova, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1447416722
Education & Certifications
- Advocate IL Masonic Hosp
- Metropolital Group Hospitals Residency in General Surgery, University of Illinois
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Concordia University
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Osipova works at
