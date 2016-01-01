Overview

Dr. Maria Palasi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from DAVAO MEDICAL SCHOOL FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Palasi works at Village Family Practice in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.