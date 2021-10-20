Overview of Dr. Maria Palomata, MD

Dr. Maria Palomata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Palomata works at Subramoni Physicians Associates PA in Trenton, NJ with other offices in Delran, NJ and Bensalem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.