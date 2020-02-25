Dr. Maria Parra, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Parra, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Parra, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA.
Dr. Parra works at
Locations
-
1
Modern Concepts Medical Group50 Bellefontaine St Ste 404, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 792-1912
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parra?
She has been our family doctor for over two years. She is really terrific. She listens and engages you in a conversation about your health.
About Dr. Maria Parra, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1710274170
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parra accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parra works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Parra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.