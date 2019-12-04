Dr. Maria Pasniciuc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasniciuc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Pasniciuc, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria Pasniciuc, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti.
Crouse Health736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-8805Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arthritis Health Associates Pllc5794 Widewaters Pkwy, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 422-1513
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Recently diagnosed with immune disorder so this was an initial visit. First let me say the office staff was welcoming and efficient. I waited less than 10 minutes before going to exam room. Nurse patiently recorded thorough health history including extended family encouraging me to call if I remembered more. Doctor Pasniciuc again went through family history as well as my lengthy records from the past year - test by test explaining each. Exam was thorough. Most important was she listened and patiently answered numerous questions from my daughter and me. She was even interested and supportive of my specialized diet and made suggestions as to where I might find recipes. Finally I’d like to say that it is paramount in our family that we go to the best doctors even if it means traveling. My daughter is a patient at Boston Children’s Hospital so we know about excellent care. I left the office with a feeling I was in good hands. Thank you Doctor Pasniciuc.
- Huron Hosp Cleveland Clinics
- Huron Hospital
- Inst Med Bucuresti
