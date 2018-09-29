Overview

Dr. Maria Pena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Pena works at Mount Sinai Doctors, New York, NY in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.