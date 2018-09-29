Dr. Maria Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Pena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Pena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Sma Medical Lab Inc110 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 434-4972
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. A true expert in her field!
About Dr. Maria Pena, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487815361
Education & Certifications
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- North Shore Hosp
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pena speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.