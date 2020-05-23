Dr. Maria Peris Celda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peris Celda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Peris Celda, MD
Dr. Maria Peris Celda, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Rochester - Neuro200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1011
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Peris Celda?
Dr. Peris Celda was a bless in my life. She took a giant tumor from my brain and now I can see again. I am so grateful to her and her team. They are wonderful.j
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
