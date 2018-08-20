Dr. Maria Picciano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picciano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Picciano, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Picciano, MD
Dr. Maria Picciano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Picciano's Office Locations
Robert Picciano M.d. & Maria Vieira Picciano M.d. PC36 Pacific St, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 578-4808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Picciano to me is the kindest, most compassionate and great doctor there is. I’ve been going to her for years and she always knows exactly what’s going on with my eyes. It’s rare to find someone as equally intelligent and kind in one person, but she has both qualities. Her staff is efficient, so nice and compassionate to their clients. It’s refreshing to go to her office because everyone there is awesome and so attentive.
About Dr. Maria Picciano, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Picciano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Picciano accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Picciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Picciano has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Picciano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Picciano speaks Portuguese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Picciano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picciano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.