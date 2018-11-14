Overview

Dr. Maria Pineda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from XAVIER UNIVERSITY / DR. JOSE P. RIZAL COLLEGE OF MEDICNE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Pineda works at Pineda Pediatrics in Brick, NJ with other offices in Forked River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.