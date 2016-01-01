See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Maria Plataki, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Maria Plataki, MD

Critical Care Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Maria Plataki, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Plataki works at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Critical Care Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anthony Smith, MD
Dr. Anthony Smith, MD
4.3 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine
    425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-2333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pneumonia
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pneumonia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Emphysema Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Plataki?

    Photo: Dr. Maria Plataki, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maria Plataki, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Plataki to family and friends

    Dr. Plataki's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Plataki

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maria Plataki, MD.

    About Dr. Maria Plataki, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356638001
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Plataki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plataki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plataki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plataki works at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Plataki’s profile.

    Dr. Plataki has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plataki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plataki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plataki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maria Plataki, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.