Dr. Maria Pochcial, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Pochcial, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They completed their fellowship with All Childns Hospital University Sthn Fla
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 601 1st St N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 298-3410
Gessler Clinic PA635 1ST ST N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 294-0670
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Pochcial, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- All Childns Hospital University Sthn Fla
- Easton Hospital
- State Hospital
