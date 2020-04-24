See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chestnut Hill, MA
Dr. Maria Pro Risquez, MD

Internal Medicine
2.3 (17)
Overview of Dr. Maria Pro Risquez, MD

Dr. Maria Pro Risquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pro Risquez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    200 Boylston St Ste 101, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 278-8640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Dyslipidemia
Viral Infection
Osteopenia
Dyslipidemia
Viral Infection

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 24, 2020
    I’ve been going to Dr. Pro-Risquez for many years and can only say positive things about her. She is professional, kind and has handled all my medical issues really well. Dr. Pro-Risquez responds to calls, emails and requests for appointments ASAP.
    — Apr 24, 2020
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pro Risquez to family and friends

    Dr. Pro Risquez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pro Risquez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Maria Pro Risquez, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295745495
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pro Risquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pro Risquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pro Risquez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pro Risquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pro Risquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pro Risquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.