Overview

Dr. Maria Ramirez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Ramirez works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Thyroid Goiter and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.