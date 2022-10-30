Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Ramirez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology14605 Potomac Branch Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 780-9014
-
2
Inova Medical Group - Endocrinology12480 Dillingham Sq, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 491-7177
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez?
Everything about Dr. Ramirez is thorough and professional. It is easy to make an appointment in her office, and appointment times are respected. There is not long waiting in the waiting room. She listens intently and asks questions that make you feel like you are heard. When you need a Rx filled and your pharmacy calls, she gets it done for you promptly. I have seen her for a couple of years now, and, so far, I am very pleased with her services.
About Dr. Maria Ramirez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1720238363
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Obesity, Thyroid Goiter and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.