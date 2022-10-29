Dr. Ramos Mendez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Ramos Mendez, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Ramos Mendez, MD
Dr. Maria Ramos Mendez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos Mendez's Office Locations
- 1 440 W 114th St Ste 220, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 659-8552
-
2
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions
-
3
Jhh Home Health Care Inc120 W 106th St, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 870-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional Doctor very knowledgeable and passionate.
About Dr. Maria Ramos Mendez, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1790110195
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
