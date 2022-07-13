Dr. Rapciak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Rapciak, DO
Dr. Maria Rapciak, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from Midwestern University|Midwestern University-Chicago-College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital, Silver Cross Hospital, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Surgical Specialties3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 100, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 429-0900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Dr. Rapciak plus the multidiscipline teams at Spectrum Health Lakeland Health literally saved my life. Within a short time of being admitted to the ER, I rapidly deteriorated to having Septic Shock Syndrome, which has a high mortality rate. Dr. Rapciak performed an emergent exploratory Laparotomy. I am alive now as evidence of her skill as a Surgeon. She made quick decisions. Obviously the staff: Anesthesiologist, Nurses, Respiratory Therapists, ICU staff and other Physicians were also competent. Thanks to all under her guidance were amazing! Thanks to all for giving me a”second chance” to live my life. In addition Dr. Rapciak has an wonderful bedside manor.
About Dr. Maria Rapciak, DO
- General Surgery
- English, Polish
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Midwestern University|Midwestern University-Chicago-College Of Osteopathic Medicine
