Dr. Maria Regalado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Regalado, MD
Dr. Maria Regalado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Regalado works at
Dr. Regalado's Office Locations
Heart To Home Doctor1811 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 108, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 876-0350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes would recommend. Very thorough and professional. My blood pressure is perfect now. Very easy to get access be it office visit, telemedicine, and even offers house calls.
About Dr. Maria Regalado, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1669420402
Education & Certifications
- KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
Dr. Regalado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regalado accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Regalado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Regalado works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Regalado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Regalado.
