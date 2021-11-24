See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Maria Regalado, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maria Regalado, MD

Dr. Maria Regalado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT.

Dr. Regalado works at Las Vegas House Call Doctor in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Regalado's Office Locations

    Heart To Home Doctor
    Heart To Home Doctor
1811 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 108, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 876-0350

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Anxiety
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 24, 2021
    Yes would recommend. Very thorough and professional. My blood pressure is perfect now. Very easy to get access be it office visit, telemedicine, and even offers house calls.
    FS — Nov 24, 2021
    About Dr. Maria Regalado, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669420402
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Regalado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regalado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Regalado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Regalado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Regalado works at Las Vegas House Call Doctor in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Regalado’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Regalado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Regalado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Regalado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Regalado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

