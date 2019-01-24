Dr. Maria Reis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Reis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria Reis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Reis' Office Locations
Tw Ponessa and Associates410 N Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 560-7917
Plymouth Psychiatric Assocs1041 Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (610) 270-0700
Chor Youth and Family Services1010 Centre Ave, Reading, PA 19601 Directions (610) 478-8266
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been going to Dr. Reis 15 plus years. I can't imagine a better doctor for me !!!!!
About Dr. Maria Reis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1124195680
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Psychiatry
