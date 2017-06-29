See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Maria Restrepo, MD

Medical Oncology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maria Restrepo, MD

Dr. Maria Restrepo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY JAVERIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.

Dr. Restrepo works at University Of Miami Health System in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening, Thyroid Screening and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Restrepo's Office Locations

    Um Div of Hematology/oncology
    1475 NW 12th Ave Ste 3300, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Thyroid Screening
Rash
Rash

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (3)
    Jun 29, 2017
    She is not only an incredible doctor,but also an amazing human being. A beautiful and rare combination to find in a doctor.She really cares for her patients and their families.Dr Restrepo's knowledge and dedication to treat this awful sickness is uncommon.She not only treats, she prolongs life, she helps her patients by giving them quality of life.She gives love and understanding which is as important as the medicine to cure you. I am so grateful for everything she did for my dad and all of us.
    Lisette Blanco in Miami, FL — Jun 29, 2017
    About Dr. Maria Restrepo, MD

    Medical Oncology
    English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY JAVERIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Restrepo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Restrepo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Restrepo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Restrepo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Restrepo works at University Of Miami Health System in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Restrepo’s profile.

    Dr. Restrepo has seen patients for Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening, Thyroid Screening and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Restrepo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Restrepo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Restrepo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Restrepo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Restrepo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

