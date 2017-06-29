Overview of Dr. Maria Restrepo, MD

Dr. Maria Restrepo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY JAVERIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. Restrepo works at University Of Miami Health System in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening, Thyroid Screening and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.