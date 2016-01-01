Overview of Dr. Maria Rodil, MD

Dr. Maria Rodil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rodil works at Agape Network Inc. in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.