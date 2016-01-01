Overview

Dr. Maria Rosario Ferreira, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade De Lisboa, Faculdade De Medicina De Lisboa and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ferreira works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.