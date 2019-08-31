Dr. Maria Rosselson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosselson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Rosselson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Rosselson, MD
Dr. Maria Rosselson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Evanston Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Rosselson works at
Dr. Rosselson's Office Locations
Chicago Cornea Consultants806 Central Ave Ste 300, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 432-6010Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hoffman Estates Office1585 Barrington Rd Ste 502, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 882-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Evanston Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Pipefitters
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My problems with eyes began 20 years ago. During the past 20 years, I have seen numerous eye doctors, who were somewhat helpful, but the problems ultimately remained. Finally, I heard about Dr. Rosselson and went to see her. She is very thorough! She prescribed new treatment for me and miraculously my problems disappeared! Doctor, I am truly grateful for your help! I wish you health and many years of continued success! With utmost respect, Maiya Kucher.
About Dr. Maria Rosselson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1871615419
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosselson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosselson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosselson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosselson works at
Dr. Rosselson has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosselson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosselson speaks Russian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosselson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosselson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosselson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosselson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.