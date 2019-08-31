Overview of Dr. Maria Rosselson, MD

Dr. Maria Rosselson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Evanston Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Rosselson works at Chicago Cornea Consultants in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.