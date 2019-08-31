See All Ophthalmologists in Highland Park, IL
Dr. Maria Rosselson, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maria Rosselson, MD

Dr. Maria Rosselson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Evanston Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Rosselson works at Chicago Cornea Consultants in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosselson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago Cornea Consultants
    806 Central Ave Ste 300, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 432-6010
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Hoffman Estates Office
    1585 Barrington Rd Ste 502, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 882-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Evanston Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Laceration Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Capsule Clouding Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Q-Switched Nd:YAG Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Refractive Lens Exchange Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrong Power Intraocular Lens Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Pipefitters
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Maria Rosselson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871615419
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education

