Dr. Maria Saavedra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saavedra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Saavedra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Saavedra, MD
Dr. Maria Saavedra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois, College of Medicine, Rockford, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Saavedra works at
Dr. Saavedra's Office Locations
-
1
Rush Copley Medical Group Dermatology2020 Ogden Ave Ste 400, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 236-4315Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saavedra?
Dr. Saavedra is the best doctor I've ever visited. She is also bilingual which helps a lot, and very knowledgeable in the health field.
About Dr. Maria Saavedra, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1972950103
Education & Certifications
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Illinois
- University of Illinois, College of Medicine, Rockford, Illinois
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saavedra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saavedra accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saavedra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saavedra works at
Dr. Saavedra speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saavedra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saavedra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saavedra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saavedra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.