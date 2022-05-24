See All Allergists & Immunologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Maria Sabio, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.9 (16)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Sabio, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Sabio works at Allergy and Asthma Healthcare in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy and Asthma Healthcare
    816 S Kirkwood Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 821-2100
  2. 2
    2315 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 207, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 821-2100

Hospital Affiliations
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Radioallergosorbent Test
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Radioallergosorbent Test

Treatment frequency



Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 24, 2022
    Dr. Sabio treats my 11 year old daughter for asthma and allergy care. We have been really happy with her care. She explains things to my daughter in a way she could understand and has been incredibly supportive when I have questions. I would whole heartedly recommend Dr. Sabio and her practice. My daughter says she is "her favorite doctor!"
    BW — May 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Maria Sabio, MD
    About Dr. Maria Sabio, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891808879
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Medical Education

