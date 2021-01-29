Overview of Dr. Maria Saizquintana, MD

Dr. Maria Saizquintana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering



Dr. Saizquintana works at New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.