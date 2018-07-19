Dr. Maria Saketos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saketos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Saketos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Saketos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
NYU Langone Reproductive Specialists of New York200 Old Country Rd Ste 350, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 739-2100Monday6:30am - 6:00pmTuesday6:30am - 6:00pmWednesday6:30am - 3:00pmThursday6:30am - 6:00pmFriday6:30am - 3:00pmSaturday7:30am - 12:00pmSunday8:00am - 12:00pm
Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center240 E 38th St Fl 18, New York, NY 10016 Directions (516) 739-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I will always pray for Dr. Saketos and her family. I owe her my now already 14 year old twins son and daughter. after my children were born I recommended her to my close friend who was battling infertility on and off for 9 years, thanks to Dr. Maria's help my friend has a beautiful 12 year old daughter now. as a matter of fact, all the doctors I met in the clinic at that time, like Dr. Sang and Dr. Bray were just awesome: very educated, professional and compassionate
About Dr. Maria Saketos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saketos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saketos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saketos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saketos has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saketos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saketos speaks Greek.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Saketos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saketos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saketos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saketos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.