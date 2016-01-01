Dr. Maria Sanicolas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanicolas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Sanicolas, DPM
Overview of Dr. Maria Sanicolas, DPM
Dr. Maria Sanicolas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in National City, CA.
Dr. Sanicolas works at
Dr. Sanicolas' Office Locations
-
1
All City Podiatry Clinic Inc.610 Euclid Ave Ste 304, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 470-6800
-
2
Castle Manor Convalescent Center541 S V Ave, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 470-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanicolas?
About Dr. Maria Sanicolas, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1891893962
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanicolas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanicolas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanicolas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanicolas works at
Dr. Sanicolas speaks Spanish.
Dr. Sanicolas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanicolas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanicolas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanicolas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.