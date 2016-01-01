Overview of Dr. Maria Teresa Santiago, MD

Dr. Maria Teresa Santiago, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Santiago works at Northwell Health Urgent Care Center & Multispecialty Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.