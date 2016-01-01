See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Maria Teresa Santiago, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maria Teresa Santiago, MD

Dr. Maria Teresa Santiago, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Santiago works at Northwell Health Urgent Care Center & Multispecialty Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Santiago's Office Locations

    Nslij
    26901 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 470-4932
    Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Pulmonary Medicine at Lake Success
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste 302, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 321-8680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing

Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Maria Teresa Santiago, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1578528816
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Schneider Chldns Hosp|Schneider Chldns Hospital
    Residency
    • Lincoln Med Center|Lincoln Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Philippine Genl Hosp|Philippine Genl Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Teresa Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santiago has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santiago works at Northwell Health Urgent Care Center & Multispecialty Center in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Santiago’s profile.

    Dr. Santiago has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santiago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

