Dr. Maria Santiago, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Santiago, MD
Dr. Maria Santiago, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Catolica De Cordoba and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Santiago works at
Dr. Santiago's Office Locations
Collier Neurologic Specialists3200 Bailey Ln Ste 200, Naples, FL 34105 Directions (239) 262-8971
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Santiago has helped me dramatically with blepharospasm in my neck and face. I don't twitch very much until I get closer to the 3 month period. I like her a lot and she is pleasant to work with.
About Dr. Maria Santiago, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801819396
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Med Center School Of Med
- Universidad Catolica De Cordoba
- Neurology
Dr. Santiago has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santiago has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santiago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santiago speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.