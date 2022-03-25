Overview of Dr. Maria Saucier, DPM

Dr. Maria Saucier, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Hardtner Medical Center.



Dr. Saucier works at Cenla Family Medical Associates in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.