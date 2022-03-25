Dr. Maria Saucier, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saucier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Saucier, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Saucier, DPM
Dr. Maria Saucier, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Hardtner Medical Center.
Dr. Saucier works at
Dr. Saucier's Office Locations
-
1
Cenla Family Medicine Associates, LLC1587 N Bolton Ave Ste 1100, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 445-9823
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Hardtner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saucier?
I was very pleased with Dr. SAUCIER AND her staff, she is very helpful and explains everything, I will recommend her, she is very kind and caring
About Dr. Maria Saucier, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1396864310
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saucier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saucier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saucier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saucier works at
Dr. Saucier has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saucier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Saucier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saucier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saucier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saucier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.