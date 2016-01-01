Dr. Sciotto accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maria Sciotto, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Sciotto, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Dept of Radiology10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Maria Sciotto, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1023384088
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Cooper University Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- St George's University School Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
