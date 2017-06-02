Overview of Dr. Maria Scott, MD

Dr. Maria Scott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Scott works at Chesapeake Eye Care & Laser Center in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.