Dr. Maria Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Scott, MD
Dr. Maria Scott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
-
1
Chesapeake Eye Care & Laser Center PC2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 320, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 571-8733
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Avesis
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- MD-Individual Practice Association, Inc. (M.D. IPA), a UnitedHealthcare Company
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
Dr. Scott and her staff are exceptional. Both my husband and I had wonderful experiences with her. Not only did she remove the cataracts in both my eyes and implant distance lenses, but actually repaired a botched cataract surgery that my husband had with another doctor in another organization. Dr. Scott was very professional, extremely knowledgeable in her field, and we both felt that she was genuinely concerned about us.
About Dr. Maria Scott, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1396793766
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center|Washington Hospital Center - Chief Resident
- Jersey Shore Medical Center|Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
1279 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.