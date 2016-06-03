Overview of Dr. Maria Scouros, MD

Dr. Maria Scouros, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CHARING CROSS HOSPITAL.



Dr. Scouros works at Pride of Texas Home Health in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.