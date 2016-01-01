See All Podiatrists in Findlay, OH
Dr. Maria Sellers, DPM

Podiatry
0.0 (0)
Findlay, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Maria Sellers, DPM

Dr. Maria Sellers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Findlay, OH. They graduated from The Ohio College Of Podiatry Medicine.

Dr. Sellers works at Family Foot & Ankle Associates in Findlay, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sellers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Foot and Ankle Associates Inc.
    1733 Western Ave Ste B, Findlay, OH 45840

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon

About Dr. Maria Sellers, DPM

Specialties
  Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1689693400
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  The Ohio College Of Podiatry Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Maria Sellers, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sellers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sellers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sellers works at Family Foot & Ankle Associates in Findlay, OH. View the full address on Dr. Sellers’s profile.

Dr. Sellers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellers.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sellers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sellers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

