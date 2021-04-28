Overview of Dr. Maria Shepler, MD

Dr. Maria Shepler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, OK and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Shepler works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - North in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Erosion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.