Dr. Maria Shepler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Shepler, MD
Dr. Maria Shepler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, OK and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Shepler works at
Dr. Shepler's Office Locations
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4014
Department of Internal Medicine-North Clinic12221 N Mo Pac Expy Fl 2, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4009
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Explains things well, and suggests at-home solutions for chronic dry-eye.
About Dr. Maria Shepler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1164489746
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Central Tex Med Fdn-Brackenridge Hosp|Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA
- Central Texas Med Foundation|Childrens Medical Center Foundation Central Texas, Austin, TX
- University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, OK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepler has seen patients for Headache, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Erosion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shepler speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.