Dr. Silva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Silva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Silva, MD
Dr. Maria Silva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEBRASKA METHODIST COLLEGE OF NURSINGALLIED HEALTH and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Silva works at
Dr. Silva's Office Locations
Brain Health Center - Emory University Dept. of Neurology12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silva?
She was outstanding. She combined great expertise, relevant questioning and careful listening with a friendly accessible attitude. There was not even a hint of the intimidating sense of superiority some doctors emanate. My experience in this first-time visit was excellent, A+++.
About Dr. Maria Silva, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1134306640
Education & Certifications
- NEBRASKA METHODIST COLLEGE OF NURSINGALLIED HEALTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silva has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.
