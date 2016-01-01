Dr. Maria Silva Khazaei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silva Khazaei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Silva Khazaei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maria Silva Khazaei, MD
Dr. Maria Silva Khazaei, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Silva Khazaei works at
Dr. Silva Khazaei's Office Locations
-
1
Cesar B Holgado MD LLC240 Williamson St Ste 405, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 527-1700
-
2
Fresenius Medical Care Linden630 W Saint Georges Ave, Linden, NJ 07036 Directions (908) 925-5161
-
3
Nna of Elizabeth595 Division St Ste B, Elizabeth, NJ 07201 Directions (908) 436-3007
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silva Khazaei?
About Dr. Maria Silva Khazaei, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1588646400
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silva Khazaei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silva Khazaei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silva Khazaei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silva Khazaei works at
Dr. Silva Khazaei has seen patients for Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silva Khazaei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silva Khazaei speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva Khazaei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva Khazaei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva Khazaei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva Khazaei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.