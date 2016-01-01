Overview of Dr. Maria Skamagas, MD

Dr. Maria Skamagas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Skamagas works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.