Overview

Dr. Maria Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of San Marcos-Lima, Peru and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Smith works at Adult Wellness & Internal Med in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.