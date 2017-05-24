Dr. Maria Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Smith, MD
Dr. Maria Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Obstetrics Gynecology Psc1921 Leitchfield Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 478-5334
-
2
One Health Obstetrics & Gynecology1301 Pleasant Valley Rd # 300, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 417-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith was my OB through both of my pregnancies and deliversed my babies by C-section. I highly recommend her! She listens to your concerns, and can quickly calm any fear. Her nurses are very friendly and professional and you're made to feel like family! My husband and I love Dr. Smith!
About Dr. Maria Smith, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1952398539
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.