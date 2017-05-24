Overview of Dr. Maria Smith, MD

Dr. Maria Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Summit Medical Specialists in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.