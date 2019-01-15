Dr. Maria Sobarzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobarzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Sobarzo, MD
Overview of Dr. Maria Sobarzo, MD
Dr. Maria Sobarzo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Sobarzo's Office Locations
Katy Office21402 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 398-0777
Houston Methodist West Hospital18500 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-5522Monday6:00am - 6:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I Love Dr. Sobarzo! Her bedside manner is pleasant and is fun to visit! I trust her with my body and the surgery she preformed on me. My daughter also goes to her as well. A Good, Busy Doctor is not easy to get in to see, but setting the appointments in advance, helps a great deal. I also love that she offers natural hormone options for her patients and other treatments that defines the holistic wellness of a woman. I found a Doctor for Life!
About Dr. Maria Sobarzo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobarzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobarzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobarzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobarzo has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobarzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobarzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobarzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobarzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobarzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.