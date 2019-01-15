Overview of Dr. Maria Sobarzo, MD

Dr. Maria Sobarzo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Sobarzo works at Maria Millian Sobarzo MD PA in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.