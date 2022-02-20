Overview of Dr. Maria Stapfer, MD

Dr. Maria Stapfer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Keck Hospital of USC and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Stapfer works at USC Liver and Kidney Transplant in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open, Ileus and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.