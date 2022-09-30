Overview of Dr. Maria Stubbs, MD

Dr. Maria Stubbs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Stubbs works at Stubbs Medical Center in Crossville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.