Dr. Subang-Doty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Subang-Doty, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Subang-Doty, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Parkside Medical Offices Laboratory215 S Parkside Dr Ste 215, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (303) 338-4545
-
2
Evans Army Community Hospital3920 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (303) 338-4545
- 3 2055 E South Blvd Ste 200, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 284-5211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Subang has treated my husband and myself continually and I would recommend the doctor to anyone who wants a caring and on point doctor. I want you to know the doctor and her staff are supportive of your decisions and help in your recovery and maintenance of health.
About Dr. Maria Subang-Doty, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1700015278
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
