Dr. Maria Tan, MD
Dr. Maria Tan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Maria Tan MD and Pin K Lam MD4501 Cartwright Rd Ste 604, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (281) 499-9606
Explains things in detail and makes follow up calls. She’s been our family doctor for 30 years!
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
