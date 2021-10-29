Overview of Dr. Maria Tayag, MD

Dr. Maria Tayag, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.



Dr. Tayag works at Primary Care & Geriatrics in Warner Robins, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.